Two drug traffickers killed, 330 kg drugs seized in China
Beijing: Two drug traffickers have been killed in a shootout with police and 330 kg of drugs has been seized from them in southwest China's Yunnan province during the lunar new year holiday, police said.
The two resisted arrest and exchanged fire with police in Longchuan County of Dehong Prefecture early Saturday morning while entering China from Myanmar, driving two sport utility vehicles, the prefecture's public security bureau said in a press release said yesterday.
They also threw grenades at police officers. One suspect was shot dead at the site and the other was injured and died a day later in hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.
Two policemen sustained minor injuries.
A total of 330 kg of heroin, meth and opium and one handgun and 10 bullets were seized in the police operation. Beijing, Feb 1 (PTI) Two drug traffickers have been killed in a shootout with police and 330 kg of drugs has been seized from them in southwest China's Yunnan province during the lunar new year holiday, police said.
The two resisted arrest and exchanged fire with police in Longchuan County of Dehong Prefecture early Saturday morning while entering China from Myanmar, driving two sport utility vehicles, the prefecture's public security bureau said in a press release said yesterday.
They also threw grenades at police officers.
One suspect was shot dead at the site and the other was injured and died a day later in hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.
Two policemen sustained minor injuries.
A total of 330 kg of heroin, meth and opium and one handgun and 10 bullets were seized in the police operation.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!