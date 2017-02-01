Two drug traffickers killed, 330 kg drugs seized in China

Beijing: Two drug traffickers have been killed in a shootout with police and 330 kg of drugs has been seized from them in southwest China's Yunnan province during the lunar new year holiday, police said.

The two resisted arrest and exchanged fire with police in Longchuan County of Dehong Prefecture early Saturday morning while entering China from Myanmar, driving two sport utility vehicles, the prefecture's public security bureau said in a press release said yesterday.

They also threw grenades at police officers. One suspect was shot dead at the site and the other was injured and died a day later in hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.

Two policemen sustained minor injuries.

