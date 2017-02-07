Vladimir Putin orders surprise inspection of Russian Aerospace Forces
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered a surprise inspection of the Aerospace Forces in order to gauge its readiness for combat, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
The goal was to evaluate the readiness of the forces to carry out instructions and combat tasks, according to Shoigu.
A surprise inspection of the Aerospace Forces would take place "on order of the supreme commander of the Armed Forces", Shoigu said during a high-level meeting, Efe news reported.
During the inspection, which included putting troops on alert, special attention should be given to "deploying anti-aircraft defence for wartime", the minister said.
All units subjected to inspection should perform tactical exercises, he added.
Security measures should be strictly observed during the inspection, he said, and damage to state property and negative impacts on the environment avoided.
