close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

11 more deaths take Assam flood toll to 60, Governor Banwarilal Purohit meets PM Narendra Modi

The authorities on Friday reported a slight improvement in the flood situation in Assam with over 2,200 villages in 20 districts still under a sea of water and the death toll climbing to 60.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 19:01
11 more deaths take Assam flood toll to 60, Governor Banwarilal Purohit meets PM Narendra Modi
Representational image

Guwahati: The authorities on Friday reported a slight improvement in the flood situation in Assam with over 2,200 villages in 20 districts still under a sea of water and the death toll climbing to 60.

Eleven more people died in the last 24 hours across the state in the second wave of floods that have hit Assam since July.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a total of 25,93,314 people had been hit hard. Of this, close to 90,566 people had taken shelter in 209 relief camps.

The fresh 11 deaths were reported from Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kamrup, Morigaon and Kokrajhar districts.

"There is a slight improvement compared to the last few days. Only 20 districts are flooded now compared to 24 on Thursday," an official said, adding 1,22,975 hectares of agricultural land were still under flood waters.

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him about the grim situation.

He urged him to send a second Central team to Assam and assess the widespread damages caused by the flood disaster.

Purohit submitted a detailed report on the widespread destruction to lives and properties.

He told Modi that the Lower Assam districts that were unaffected in the previous rounds of floods had borne the brunt of the deluge now. Rail links were badly hit in the region.

The Governor said the floods had taken a heavy toll on infrastructure including embankments, roads and bridges.

TAGS

AssamfloodtollPM Narendra Modidamage

From Zee News

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook
Internet & Social Media

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh

Five suspended in UP for seeking bribe for farm loan waiver

Asia

Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakist...

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governments, says they are responsible for BRD hospital tragedy
India

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governme...

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxygen
India

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxyge...

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy of untrained doctors at BRD hospital, says Central team
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy o...

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine villages, militants suspected to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine v...

WorldAsia

Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Fiji: US monitor

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video