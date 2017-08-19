close
3 more die even as Assam flood situation improves marginally

This is the third wave of flood in the state this year and the total number deaths in flood-related incidents so far has gone up to 147.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 20:17
3 more die even as Assam flood situation improves marginally
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam marginally improved on Saturday even as three more persons lost their lives, taking the toll to 63, with over 22 lakh people suffering across 16 districts in the state.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died in Dhubri, Morigaon and Golaghat districts in flood related incidents.

This is the third wave of flood in the state this year and the total number deaths in flood-related incidents so far has gone up to 147.

The ASDMA said 22.11 lakh people are affected by flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Majuli districts.

Till yesterday, 26 lakh people had been suffering in 20 districts across Assam.

According to ASDMA, Morigaon is the worst-affected district with 5.29 lakh sufferers, followed by Barpeta with 5.07 lakh people affected in the deluge.

Currently, 1,791 villages and 1.18 lakh hectares of crop area are inundated.

Authorities are running 328 relief camps and distribution centres in 13 districts, where 68,014 people have taken shelter.

Nearly 1,500 people have been moved to safer places in various districts.

The flood has damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructures in Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Biswanath, Udalguri, Barpeta, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon and Kamrup.

Brahmaputra is presently flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri town.

While the Dhansiri is flowing above danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the Jia Bharali river is above the red mark at NT Road crossing in Sonitpur. The Kopili river at Dharamtul in Nagaon and the Beki river at Road Bridge in Barpeta are also above the danger level.

Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Lawkhua Wildlife Sanctuary are also under the flood waters.

