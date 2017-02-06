52,560 persons killed in crimes during Congress rule in Assam: Minister
Guwahati: A total of 52,560 persons have lost their lives in various crimes during the 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.
In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said 20,269 people lost their lives in murder cases.
"A total of 2,593 people were killed by extremists till May 2016 from 2001 and there were 1,922 dowry related deaths during the period," Patowary said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio.
Besides, 287 students have committed suicide in this period and 27,489 people died in accident, the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.
In similar cases, 2,502 persons lost their lives from June 2016 to January 2017 after the BJP government came to power in the state, he said.
Patowary said in the eight-month period, 827 murders, 26 deaths of extremists, 17 suicides of students, 97 dowry related deaths and 1,535 accidental deaths took place across the state.
During the same period, 4,101 kidnapping, 974 loot, 9,141 theft, 114 dacoity and 1,294 rape cases took place across the state, Patowary said.
Apart from these cases, a total of 46,461 kidnapping, 11,815 loot, 1,22,793 theft, 4,881 dacoity and 22,223 rape cases were also reported in the 15-year period from 2001-2016, he said.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
Top Videos
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
-
Donald Trump lashes out at US judge who blocked his immigration ban