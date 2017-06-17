close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ABSU blames Bengal and central govts for Darjeeling crisis

"The outburst of tension in Darjeeling area is nothing but an unwarranted outcome of the autocratic rule of the Bengal government as well as the Centre's utter negligence to the problem," ABSU president Pramod Boro told reporters here.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 23:22

Kokrajhar (Assam): The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Saturday supported the 'Gorkhaland' demand and blamed the West Bengal and the Union governments for the present crisis in Darjeeling hills.

"The outburst of tension in Darjeeling area is nothing but an unwarranted outcome of the autocratic rule of the Bengal government as well as the Centre's utter negligence to the problem," ABSU president Pramod Boro told reporters here.

He said the demand of the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) was historically and constitutionally legitimate, correct and justified.

"As a member of the National Federation for New States (NFNS) we express our support and solidarity to the Gorkha people's movement for Gorkhaland," Boro said.

The ABSU leader, however, urged the GJM leadership to lead the movement through democratic, peaceful and non-violent means.

He also appealed to the Bengal administration to maintain peace in the area.

ABSU further urged the central government to immediately intervene in the matter and concede the demand of the Gorkhas for a separate Gorkhaland state so that permanent peace could prevail in the region.

"We demand immediate intervention of the Centre in this matter as it was a pre-poll commitment of the BJP and the party's central committee should also clarify its stand on the issue," he added.

Referring to ABSU's demand for a separate Bodoland state, Boro said if the central and the state governments failed to resolve their demand immediately, then they would be compelled to launch a series of agitation like indefinite blockades on the national highway and railway lines from September next. 

TAGS

darjeeling unrestDarjeeling protestsDarjeeling violenceABSUBengalBengal govtDarjeeling crisisAll Bodo Students UnionWest BengalDarjeeling hills

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video