All train services to Northeast suspended till Aug 20 due to floods

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 23:01
PTI photo

Guwahati: All trains to the Northeast from rest of the country have been cancelled till August 20 due to damages on tracks due to floods in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, officials said on Wednesday.

"The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to cancel trains travelling from various parts of the country beyond Malda town and Katihar till August 20, 2017," Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said in a statement.

Rail connectivity in flood-hit portions of Bihar and West Bengal continues to be affected with marginal improvement in situation today.

"However, virtually no accessibility to most of the damaged sites has affected the restoration work. Telecommunication network in the entire section is badly affected also," he said.

The situation has been aggravated after a railway bridge between Maniyan and Kuretha was damaged by the floods this morning disrupting train communication between Katihar and Kumedpur.

"This has further hampered mobilisation of materials to sites," the CPRO said, adding that for the benefit of the stranded passengers, Railways has arranged special trains between Guwahati to Dalkhola and back.

"Water is still above danger level in sections like Dalkhola-Telta-Sudhani Barsoi-Raiganj and Balurghat- Buniyadpur. Restoration work is going on. Boulder, ballast and other materials are being arranged from various locations for being used in restoration work," Sharma said.

He informed that all passengers entering north east and stranded at Katihar station have availed train services up to Malda town, from where they left for their destinations by train or road.

"On date, there are about 120 passengers, who are stranded at Guwahati station and railway administration is taking all necessary steps to extend all possible assistance to these people," the statement said.

Guwahati Northeast Assam West Bengal Bihar flood Pranav Jyoti Sharma

