Assam govt will continue to fight insurgency: CM Sarbananda Sonwal on serial blasts
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal on Thursday said that his government will continue to fight insurgency after a series of explosions were reported in this north-eastern state.
The people of Assam are united and support my government, the Chief Minister said.
I strongly condemn the blasts in upper Assam today; the perpetrators will be brought to justice at the earliest.
— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 26, 2017
The remarks from Sonowal came shortly after seven explosions took place in three districts of Assam, with police sources blaming the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).
No one was injured in any of the blasts which took place in four locations of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts of eastern Assam almost simultaneously.
"There is no causality or damage. The militants had planted the bombs in isolated places just to make their presence felt," a police officer said.
Militant groups had called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations in the northeastern region.
