Assam Police to hire 9,000 people by year-end

Guwahati: Assam Police on Saturday said that it would recruit nearly 9,000 people by the end of this year against the current vacancy of over 12,000 posts in the force.

"We currently have a total vacancy of 12,000 posts of non-gazetted officers, of which 8,000 are constable ranks. Besides, 79 posts of DSP and 154 inspector ranks are lying vacant," State Level Police Recruitment Board chairman Pradeep Kumar said.

Assam Police was currently completing the pending recruitment process for 3,980 posts which would be over by the next month, he added.

"The government has also asked us to recruit 5,013 persons for various posts. During July-August, we will bring out the advertisement for these posts and the appointment process will be completed by the end of this year," said Kumar, who is also the Director General of Home Guards.

"We are waiting for the new recruitment policy. We have suggested some new provisions like 10 per cent reservation for backward regions, two per cent for sports quota and two per cent for surrendered militants. The government has not finalised these yet," Kumar said.

For sports quota, he said, Assam Police has suggested direct recruitment to DSP for Olympic gold medallists, direct appointment as inspector for winning Olympic silver or bronze or gold in Asian or Commonwealth Games and a special two per cent quota for national and state players.

"We have also sent a proposal to the Centre to raise three India Reserve battalions. If that is sanctioned, we will be adding 3,000 more personnel in the force," Kumar said.

Assam Police has a sanctioned strength of 74,000 people, of which 12,000 are lying vacant at all levels.

"The representation from different areas are also not symmetrical. The hill districts have only 0.2 per cent representation in Assam Police, while it is just 1.67 per cent from BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) areas. Tinsukia and Sadiya have less than six per cent people in the force," Kumar said, adding these anomalies are likely to be addressed in the new recruitment policy.

On police public ratio, he said Assam has 107 personnel for every one lakh population, while the UN norm is 210 for every one lakh people.