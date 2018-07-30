हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Register of Citizens

Assam's draft National Register of Citizens: Check your name through SMS, online on nrcassam.nic.in, toll-free number

Over 40 lakh residents have been found ineligible to be included in the National Register of Citizens.

Assam&#039;s draft National Register of Citizens: Check your name through SMS, online on nrcassam.nic.in, toll-free number

The final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released on Monday in which out of a total of 3.29 crore people, names of 2,89,83,677 (two crore eighty nine lakh, eighty three thousand six hundred and seventy seven) people have been included. Over 40 lakh residents have been found eligible to be included in the National Register of Citizens. However, officials have asked people not to worry as this is just a final draft and they can file claims if they are residents of the state. "This is just a draft, and not the final list. The people who are not included can make claims and objections," the state NRC Coordinator said on Monday.

Here is how you can check if your name is in the NRC

1 Visit your NSK: 
Check your name in the Complete draft NRC in printed copies at your designated NRC Seva kendras from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM between 30 July 2018 and 28 September 2018 on all working days 

2 Check online
Residents can check their name online in the Complete draft NRC on the following websites:
www.nrcasssa.nic.in
www.assam.mygov.in
www.assam.gov.in
www.homeandpolitical.assam.gov.in

3 SMS
Residents can know the status through on demand SMS. They can send an SMS with their Application Receipt Number to 7899405444 or 7026321133 or 7026861122 or 9765556555 in the format ARN space ARN to get information on the status of inclusion of their names in the Complete Draft. 

For example: If your ARN is 101856721980000087961, then type ARN 101856721980000087961 and send it to 7899405444 or 7026321133 or 7026861122 or 9765556555 

You will receive an SMS in reply about the status of inclusion of your name in Complete Draft. Applicants who have activated DO NOT DISTURB (MD) in their phone numbers may not receive any response. They can register using any other number which do not have DND registration 

4 Toll Free Helpline 
Residents can call on the 24x7 Toll Free Helpline numbers 1,107 (from Assam) and 18003453762 (from outside Assam) to know about the status of inclusion in the Complete Draft 

While referring to address, applicants of Guwahati City will need to refer to the Ward numbers as per the earlier demarcation of 60 wards.  

Tags:
National Register of CitizensNRCNRC draftAssamAssam NRC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close