Assam's territory will not be compromised: Rajnath

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the state's territorial integrity would not be compromised at any cost and the Central government is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the Northeast region.

The assurance came during a meeting in New Delhi after the Chief Minister raised the issue of Nagalim and the Naga framework agreement signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Central government in 2015.

Following the signing of the framework agreement, there have been widespread protests in Assam due to the apprehension that the state will lose its territory to the proposed Nagalim, while the central government is yet to make public the framework agreement signed with the NSCN-IM.

However, some of the NSCN-IM leaders have been making statements that the Central government has agreed to recognise the territorial integrity of all Naga-inhabited areas, which is adding to the confusion.

Rajnath Singh also told Sonowal that the international border between Indian and Bangladesh at Karimganj-Cachar and Mankachar-South Salmara sectors in Assam would be sealed at an early date.

He said the central government will take all steps for expediting the whole process for solving the illegal immigrants' issue once and for all.

Meanwhile, Sonowal apprised Rajnath Singh about the progress of National Register of Citizens updating process in the state.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that genuine Indian citizens do not need to worry about being excluded from the NRC and the state government is committed to prepare a flawless draft NRC.