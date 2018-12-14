हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam panchayat elections

BJP continues to rule in Assam Panchayat elections results Day 2; beats Congress, Asom Gana Parishad, AIUDF

Ballot papers were used in the panchayat polls.

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained its strong lead in the Assam Panchayat elections results, counting of which continued on Friday. As per results announced on Thursday evening, the party is well ahead in many districts.

In the Gaon Panchayat Ward, the party won 6333 seats, followed Congress's 4604 seats and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 1178 seats. So far, results of 14283 seats have been announced. 

The BJP also maintained its position in Gaon Panchayat President, winning 706 seats out of 1669 seats counted till now. The Congress won 533 and AGP 210 seats. 

Similarly in Anchalik Ponchavat Members, BJP won 715 seats, Congress 486 seats and AGP just 80. Counting was conducted for 1471 seats.

In Zilla Parishad Constituency, BJP led the race with 100 wins, followed by Congress which won 44 seats and AGP winning 10 seats. Counting was conducted for 163 seats.

The elections were held on December 5 and 9 to elect 21,990 GPM, 2,199 GPP, 2,199 APM and 420 ZPM across the state, recording an overall voting of 82 per cent.
While there were 78,571 contestants, 734 were elected uncontested. 

Addressing a press conference Assam State Election Commissioner H N Bora said the counting to all the 26,808 posts was likely to take entire Thursday.

"The counting is going on peacefully. No anomalies have been reported from any counting hall in any part of the state," Bora added.

 

