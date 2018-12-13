हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam panchayat elections

BJP drubs Congress, Asom Gana Parishad, AIUDF in Assam panchayat elections

Addressing a press conference Assam State Election Commissioner H N Bora said the counting to all the 26,808 posts was likely to take entire Thursday.

BJP drubs Congress, Asom Gana Parishad, AIUDF in Assam panchayat elections
Polling personnel arrive at a polling booth ahead of the first phase of Assam panchayat polls at Amingaon in Assam's Kamrup on Dec 3, 2018. (IANS Photo)

The BJP has won the highest number of seats in the first day of the counting of panchayat polls in Assam Wednesday, with 45 per cent of declared results going in its favour, followed by the Congress, the state election commission said.

Addressing a press conference Assam State Election Commissioner H N Bora said the counting to all the 26,808 posts was likely to take entire Thursday.

Ballot papers were used in the panchayat polls.

"Till now, we have results for 1,218 posts. Out of this, 1,089 posts are gaon panchayat members (GPM), 71 gaon panchayat presidents (GPP) and 58 anchalik panchayat members (APM). No final result of any Zila Parishad member (ZPM) is available," he added.

The BJP has bagged 481 GPM posts, followed by 294 by the Congress, 115 by AGP, 15 by AIUDF, five by CPI(M), two by CPI and Independents emerged victorious at 175 seats, Bora said.

The BJP won 33 GPP posts, Congress 20, AGP 10, AIUDF two posts and Independents six.

The BJP bagged 30 APM seats, while the Congress won 15, AGP 8, AIUDF two and Independents bagged three.

"The counting is going on peacefully. No anomalies have been reported from any counting hall in any part of the state," Bora said.

The elections were held on December 5 and 9 to elect 21,990 GPM, 2,199 GPP, 2,199 APM and 420 ZPM across the state, recording an overall voting of 82 per cent.
While there were 78,571 contestants, 734 were elected uncontested. 

Tags:
Assam panchayat electionsAssam panchayat elections results

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close