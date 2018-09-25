Earthquake with 4.7-magnitude hits Assam's Barpeta

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

An earthquake of measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Barpeta district in Assam on Tuesday morning.

GUWAHATI: An earthquake of measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Barpeta district in Assam on Tuesday morning.

Tremors were felt at around 9:17 am.

The quake had a latitude of 26.4°N and longitude of 91.1°E and a depth of 10 kilometres.

No loss of life or injuries were reported. 

