हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Elderly couple killed, buried near river bank over witchcraft suspicion

The bodies were recovered from a jungle area near a village along the India-Bhutan border, the police said.

Elderly couple killed, buried near river bank over witchcraft suspicion
Representational image

Guwahati: Bodies of a septuagenarian couple, apparently killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, were recovered from the bank of a river in Assam's Chirang district on Wednesday, police said.

The husband-wife duo was suspected to have been killed by unidentified persons on Monday and buried near the Aai river, the police said.

The bodies were recovered from a jungle area near a village along the India-Bhutan border, the police said.

Seven people have been apprehended in connection with the incident and investigations are on, the police added.

Tags:
AssamChirang districtWitchcraft

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close