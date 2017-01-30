Guwahati: Assam Assembly today unanimously elected BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami elected Speaker of Assam Assembly as the Speaker of the House.

"I declare that Hitendra Nath Goswami is elected as Speaker of the House unanimously," Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul said.

The process was necessitated due to former Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass resigning from the post after becoming the president of BJP's Assam unit last month.

Goswami received seven nominations in support of him.

After election, he said from the Chair, "I will work independently for upholding democratic values. My aim will not be to adjourn the House during differences. I will use the elasticity and discretion power of the Chair in such moments."

Goswami, a former AGP minister, represents the Jorhat constituency.