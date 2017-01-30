Hitendra Nath Goswami elected Speaker of Assam Assembly
Guwahati: Assam Assembly today unanimously elected BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami elected Speaker of Assam Assembly as the Speaker of the House.
"I declare that Hitendra Nath Goswami is elected as Speaker of the House unanimously," Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul said.
The process was necessitated due to former Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass resigning from the post after becoming the president of BJP's Assam unit last month.
Goswami received seven nominations in support of him.
After election, he said from the Chair, "I will work independently for upholding democratic values. My aim will not be to adjourn the House during differences. I will use the elasticity and discretion power of the Chair in such moments."
Goswami, a former AGP minister, represents the Jorhat constituency.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!