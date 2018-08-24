हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Kissing baba', who hugged and kissed women on pretext of curing, arrested

Assam-based self-styled godman Ram Prakash Chauhan, also known as 'kissing baba' to his followers, has been arrested for alleged sexually exploiting women.

ANI photo

Morigaon: Assam-based self-styled godman Ram Prakash Chauhan, also known as 'kissing baba' to his followers, has been arrested for alleged sexually exploiting women.

Chauhan claimed to possess 'supernatural powers'. He would then hug and kiss women on the pretext of curing their physical  and psychological problems, reported ANI news. 

He was apprehended from Bhoraltup village on August 22 after cops learnt about him.

He was popular among the locals. Women would often visit Chouhan's fake 'mandir'.  He was operating for the last three months.

Chouhan's mother was also taken into custody for interrogation.

