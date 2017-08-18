close
Sebaonline.org – Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2017 announced

The Board of Secondary Education Assam on August 18 (Thursday) announced the Assam SEBA 10th Compartment Result 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 12:52
Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education Assam on August 18 (Thursday) announced the Assam SEBA 10th Compartment Result 2017.

Assam Board HSLC Class 10 Compartment Result 2017 were declared at 11 am.

Students can check SEBA Compartment Result 2017 at result.seba.co.in or sebaonline.org

How to check SEBA HSLC/AHM Class 10 compartment results 2017:

Open official website

Enter Roll number

Enter Captcha image

Your Result will be displayed

Take a print out for future reference.

Board of Secondary Education, Assam

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam commonly known as SEBA was established in the year 1962 with an objective to improve the quality of the Secondary Education of the people of entire North East in general and Assam in particular. The Board is governed by the Assam Secondary Education Act, 1961.

