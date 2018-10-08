हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kripanath Mallah

WATCH: BJP MLA falls off elephant in Assam, laughs it off like a sport

The deputy speaker was unhurt in the incident. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

GUWAHATI: Hilarity ensued after a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Kripanath Mallah fell from the elephant in Assam's Karimganj district. 

The incident took place on Saturday in Ratabari, Mallah's constituency. 

The newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam Assembly was meeting his supporters and the locals while riding atop the elephant. 

Suddenly, the elephant started running. Unable to maintain balance, Mallah slid of the large mammal and fell on the ground. 

Several supporters, who had gathered to congratulate the BJP MP for his new position as the deputy speaker of Assam Assembly, rushed to his side.

 

 

But like a cool sport, Mallah stood up, laughing off the entire episode. 

