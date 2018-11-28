100% confident of BJP getting absolute majority in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the state by securing absolute majority in the Assembly elections, polling for which is being held on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote in Budhni, the BJP strongman said that the party has set a target of winning at least 200 seats. Chouhan also mentioned various schemes launched by his government in the state, asserting that success of those schemes would bring victory to the BJP.

“We are 100% certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality,” said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Before casting his vote, Chouhan offered prayers on the banks of river Narmada in Budhni.

आज अपने पैतृक गांव जैत में दर्शन-पूजन कर प्रदेशवासियों के कल्याण, सुख और समृद्धि की कामना की। आज मतदान है, इसलिए दर्शन-पूजन कर अब मताधिकार का उपयोग करने जा रहा हूं। आप सभी जागरूक नागरिक भी पहुंच जाएं अपने-अपने मतदान केंद्र पर। pic.twitter.com/N5LtUdz7ku — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the Congress continued to attack Chouhan, with senior leader Kamal Nath saying that people of Madhya Pradesh had been “robbed” under his regime.

“I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by BJP,” said the veteran Congress leader after casting his vote.

Polling began on a peaceful note on Wednesday morning in Madhya Pradesh. While the polling began at 7 am in three constituencies and at 8 am on 227 seats.

As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats, but the main contest is between the Congress and BJP. The state has nearly 5.04 crore eligible voters.

This high-stakes electoral battle will witness the BJP eyeing a fourth straight term and Opposition Congress fighting for a comeback. The outcome of this Assembly elections could prove as a precursor to the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

The results will be declared on December 11.