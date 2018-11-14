हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
6 BSF personnel injured in blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh, firing underway

Exchange of fire is still underway between security forces and Naxals.

BIJAPUR: Six jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were on Wednesday injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Bijapur Ghati in Chhattisgarh. All the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur. Two of those injured are serious.

Exchange of fire is still underway between security forces and Naxals. DIG-Anti-Naxal Operations P Sundarraj said that the situation is under control. 

The attack took place when the security teams were returning from election duty on Wednesday morning. The Naxals had placed the bombs which blasted when the teams crossed the area. 

