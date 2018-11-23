हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CP Joshi

After Rahul Gandhi's rebuke, Congress leader CP Joshi regrets 'only brahmins know Hinduism' comment

After Rahul Gandhi's rebuke, Congress leader CP Joshi regrets 'only brahmins know Hinduism' comment

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader CP Joshi on Friday apologised for his controversial remarks that 'only Brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism'. "Respecting the ideals of the Congress and the sentiments of the party workers, I express remorse for my statement if it caused any hurt to the sentiments of any section of the society," he said in a brief statement.

The apology came shortly after Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Joshi saying that the latter's comment is against the values of the grand old party. He further said that his party leaders should not give statements which can hurt sentiments of any section.

On Thursday, a video of Joshi surfaced in which he was heard saying that only pandits and brahmins knew about Hinduism and were learned enough to speak about it.

"Does anyone know what is the caste of Uma Bharti? What is the caste of Sadhvi Ritambhara? In this country, if anyone knows about religion, it is the pandits and the brahmins," he said.

Joshi was speaking at an event in Rajasthan's Nathdwara. The state is going to polls in a single phase on December 7 while the counting is scheduled to be held on December 11.

