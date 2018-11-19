हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Ahead of MP polls, Amit Shah's roadshow in Bhopal cancelled due to security reasons

Ahead of MP polls, Amit Shah&#039;s roadshow in Bhopal cancelled due to security reasons

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah was scheduled to address a rally and conduct a roadshow in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, however, the plan has been cancelled due to security reasons.

The roadshow was slated to take place at 5 pm in Bhopal North Assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Fatima Rasool Siddiqui.

Shah was to start from the curfewed Mata Mandir Bhavani Chowk to Somvara, Lakharapura, Savarkar Chowk, Peepal Chowk, Sarafa Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Loha Bazar, Jumaratari, Chhote Bhaiya Corner, Hanuman Ganj, Mangalwara, Chhawan Chowk till Bharat Talkies Chauraha.

Media reports suggest that the roadshow was cancelled following reports of intelligence agencies.

On Sunday, the BJP chief conducted rallies and road shows in the four cities of Satna, Rewa, Sidhi and Umaria in Vindhya.

He termed the Congress an 'ATM' of false promises, which had no leader or ideology. He was addressing a rally at Waidhan in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 28 state Assembly polls.

Shah also took a swipe at the opposition party for failing to announce the name of its chief ministerial candidate in the state.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.

