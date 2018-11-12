हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan minister and BJP MLA Surendra Goyal resigns from party

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7.

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan minister and BJP MLA Surendra Goyal resigns from party

Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Goyal on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

On Sunday, the saffron party released a list of 131 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. The announcement was made by Union Minister JP Nadda.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The last date for filing nominations in the state is November 19. The date of counting has been fixed on December 11.

The BJP in Rajasthan had on Saturday launched 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' campaign to reach out to masses ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsRajasthan assembly elections 2018Rajasthan assembly election 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close