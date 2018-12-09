हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah calls national office bearers' meet on December 13

The results of five states-Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram legislative assembly elections will be announced on December 11.

Amit Shah calls national office bearers&#039; meet on December 13

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah has called a meeting on December 13 of national office bearers to discuss the outcome of assembly poll results of five states and strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will take place at 2 pm in the national capital. On Saturday, a meeting took place between Shah and BJP`s general secretaries, which discussed among other things the exit-polls of just concluded assembly elections, which the saffron party losing many key states.

The results of five states-Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram legislative assembly elections will be announced on December 11. "The meeting on December 13 will deliberate upon the assembly polls results in view of which the party leaders will also discuss possible strategies for the coming Lok Sabha polls," said the BJP sources.

Tags:
Amit Shah

Must Watch