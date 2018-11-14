हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Another IED blast in Chhattisgarh injures civilian

The incident took place at around 2.10 pm in the forest area of Sukma's Chintagufa. z

In a second incident in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, another civilian sustained injuries at Sukma district in an IED blast. 

The incident took place at around 2.10 pm in the forest area of Sukma's Chintagufa. The injured has been shifted to CRPF Field Hospital at Chintagufa. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

In the first IED blast today, at least five security personnel, including four BSF jawans, and a civilian were injured when Naxals blew up a truck with an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 9 am at Bijapur Ghati, located around 7 km from Bijapur town, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations), Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, belonging to 414th battalion, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan, and a civilian, who was driving the vehicle, received injuries in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast," he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured persons were shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the region.

Bijapur is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

