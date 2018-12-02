हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana if BJP comes to power: Adityanath

Telangana Assembly elections are on December 7 while the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi and said if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power he will have to flee from Telangana the same way Nizam was forced to flee from Hyderabad.

"If BJP comes to power I assure you Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana the same way Nizam was forced to flee from Hyderabad," Adityanath said while addressing a public rally in Vikarabad's Tandur in Telangana.

BJP will give security to all but will not allow anyone to create anarchy, he added.

The UP Chief Minister, who is one of the star campaigners of the saffron party, reached Hyderabad today morning. He is in the last leg of campaigning ahead of the Telangana polls.

Adityanath also lashed out at the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for indulging in politics of dynasty and said that similarly, Owaisi is also indulging in the politics of minority appeasement.

Telangana Assembly elections are on December 7 while the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

