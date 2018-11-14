हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot will fight Rajasthan assembly elections

With a strong backing for both Gehlot and Pilot, the Congress is unlikely to announce a CM face ahead of the polls.

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot will fight Rajasthan assembly elections

NEW DELHI: The two main Congress faces in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, will both contest the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. Gehlot made the announcement at a press conference at Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Both the Congress leaders are top contenders for the Chief Ministerial post if the party comes to power in the state. But with a strong backing for both Gehlot and Pilot, the Congress is unlikely to announce a CM face ahead of the polls. When asked about the same, Gehlot said such an announcement had never been done in Rajasthan.

Gehlot also rubbished reports of a rift in the Congress and termed it as false news. "We are all united. It is BJP's conspiracy to spread false news that the Congress is divided," he said.

The party is banking heavily on the anti-incumbency factor against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia in the state. Pilot attacked Vasundhara saying she had betrayed the trust of the people of the state. He also said that the tension was evident in the BJP camp with many senior leaders sidelined and not given tickets, showing that "all is not well". 

In the same press conference, the BJP received a setback after its Member of Parliament from Dausa, Harish Meena, joined the Congress party. BJP MLA from Nagaur, Habibur Rahaman Ashrafi Lamba also joined the grand old party on Wednesday.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The last date for filing nominations in the state is November 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsRajasthan assembly elections 2018Ashok GehlotSachin PilotRajasthan assembly electionsRajasthan

