Ashok Gehlot takes oath as Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot becomes his Deputy

JAIPUR: Ashok Gehlot on Monday took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister in the presence of senior Congress and Opposition leaders. Sachin Pilot, who was earlier in contention for the CM post, also took oath as Deputy CM on Monday.

On December 11, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 99 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan. The two leaders played a key part to revive the Congress in the state where the BJP had won with a thumping majority in the 2013 elections. Recovering from the previous loss of bagging just 21 seats, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 99 seats against the BJP's tally of 73.

The decision to appoint Gehlot as the CM was taken by the Congress high command after much deliberation as supporters of both Gehlot and Pilot had been eyeing the seat for their respective leaders. After the Congress Legislative Party meeting passed a resolution, the final decision was left to party president Rahul Gandhi. After marathon meetings with both leaders, the party named 67-year-old Gehlot as the CM and 41-year-old Pilot as his Deputy.

Oath-taking ceremonies in Rajasthan are usually organised at the Raj Bhawan. However, the function this time was held at the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur. Earlier in 2003 and 2013 when Vasundhara Raje took oath as CM too, the event was held at Janpath outside the Rajasthan Assembly building.