Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Government formation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

Here are the live updates of Assembly Election Results and government formation:

After a long drawn out counting battle on Tuesday, the Congress made inroads into Madhya Pradesh, the heartland of India, winning 114 out of 230 seats. The party will stake claim to form the government with BSP support later in the day. Congress also secured big wins in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and is set to form the governments in the two states. The party, however, lost its last Northeast bastion in Mizoram after winning just five seats. The Mizo National Front (MNF) captured the power in the Northeast state, winning in 26 of the 40 assembly constituencies. K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS swept the Telangana polls, decimating the Prajakutami – the grand alliance of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) – on its way.

# "We have met Governor and staked claim to form Govt, we have the support of 122 MLAs, the situation is clear Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018,' says Congress leader Narendra Saluja after meeting MP Governor.

# Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tenders his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel earlier on Wednesday.

# Kamal Nath reaches Raj Bhawan to meet state governor Anandiben Patel.

# "Congress has played an important role in giving alternative to BJP. Congress was receptive towards other small parties. BSP and SP should be a part of our alliance. They aren't yet together with us. People have expressed displeasure on 4.5 years of BJP rule," Sharad Pawar, NCP.

# Samajwadi Party will support Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh, tweeted party supremo Akhilesh.

#"Ab mein mukt hoon, I am free. I have tendered my resignation to the honourable Governor. The responsibility of defeat is totally mine. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji," said Chouhan after resigning. 

#Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to resigns, says BJP does not have the numbers to form government. 

# Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will support the Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, announced party supremo Mayawati to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party at bay in upcoming. “With a heavy heart, the public chose Congress in three states. Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan didn't give another chance to BJP,”  said Mayawati while reacting to the Assembly poll verdict on Wednesday. 

#Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and state caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will swear-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday. The party swept the Telangana Assembly elections 2018, bagging 88 out of the 119 Assembly seats.

#On Wednesday morning, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 114 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 109 seats, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two seats and Samajwadi Party (SP) won one seat. Independent candidates have won four.

#In midnight drama, the Congress party wrote to the Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel,  staking claim to form the government in the state. However, the governor turned down the approach, stating that appointments would be given only after the final official result is declared by the Election Commission.

