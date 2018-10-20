हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assembly Elections 2018: BJP announces first list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram

BJP on Saturday announced the list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections. 

Assembly Elections 2018: BJP announces first list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram

BJP on Saturday announced the list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections. 

Union Minister JP Nadda addressed the media and announced a list of 77 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Nadda also released a list of 38 candidates for Telangana Assembly elections and 13 candidates for Mizoram Assembly elections. 

The announcement came after the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi earlier on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh will go to poll in two phases on 12 and 20 November. The terms of Chhattisgarh will end on January 5, 2019.

The 40-seat Mizoram Assembly will go to poll in a single phase on November 28.

Elections in Telangana will be held in a single-phase on December 7.

The counting of votes for the above-mentioned states will be held on December 11. 

