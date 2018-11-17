हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assembly polls: EC reduces daily cash expenditure of candidates from Rs 20k to Rs 10k

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised threshold election expenditure or donation through a single cash transaction to Rs 10,000 from Rs 20,000 for the candidates contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls in five states. 

The Commission has also limit individual cash donations to candidates during elections to Rs 10,000 as against Rs 20,000 for all states. The reduction in cash transaction per day will help curb illegal money flow during the elections.

Chhattisgarh is going to polls in two phases. The election in Phase I (18 seats) has taken place on November 12. For the Phase II (72 seats), voting will be held on November 20.

In Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, voting will be held in one phase on November 28. For Rajasthan and Telangana voting will be held in one phase as well on December 7.

Results for all the five states will be out on December 11.

