Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address a rally in Mahasamund district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Later, the Prime Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh and address public gatherings in Chhindwara and Indore districts.

PM Modi will begin his address in Chhattisgarh at 12 pm while in Madhya Pradesh he will address the rallies at 3.15 pm and 6.15 pm respectively.

On Friday, PM Modi challenged the Congress to make someone from outside the Gandhi family its chief for at least five years if it respected democracy, as he returned the Congress' barb that a 'chaiwala' could rise to power only because of democratic systems established by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing a poll rally in Surguja district for the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections, PM Modi also hit back at the Congress for questioning demonetisation, saying the move "still rankles" them as the money "stashed under beds and in sacks" was taken away in a single stroke. 

While the BJP has been ruling Chhattisgarh for 15 continuous years, the Congress was in power in the state only for three years after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

The campaigning for the second phase of polls in Chhattisgarh will end today. The election to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly is being held in two phases. While 18 assembly constituencies in the state went to polls in the first phase on November 20, voting will take place in the remaining 72 seats on November 20. The results will be on December 11.

Taking potshots at the faction-ridden Congress in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi on Friday challenged the party to declare its chief ministerial candidate. Addressing a campaign rally in Gwalior, he said that how can a party chief, who is unable to decide the CM face, take decisions about the future of the people.

The Congress, which is in opposition in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, has not declared its chief ministerial face to take on BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state which is going to the polls on November 28. The results will be declared on December 11.

