BJP doesn't need social media to spread fake news, they have PM Modi: Divya Spandana

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on former prime minister Manmohan Singh having ties with Pakistan.

Hitting out at PM Modi the former Congress MP from Karnataka's Mandya tweeted, "Why do they need social media platforms to spread fake news when they have the PM to do it, right?"

Why do they need social media platforms to spread fake news when they have the PM to do it, right? https://t.co/xiG5FCqYQL — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 17, 2018

In an interview to DNA, Spandana said that the Prime Minister made allegations which had no basis at all. She also spoke at length about the challenges facing the Congress party in her home state Karnataka.

Divya Spandana is the reason behind turn-around of Congress fortune on the social media.

While talking about fake news, the Congress leader said that fake news is a problem but people in-charge of big social media platforms are themselves politically aligned which makes it difficult to contain rough edges of social media.

With not even a month left for Karnataka to go to polls, both ruling Congress and opposition BJP have entered a high-pitched battle on the ground and on social media.

Karnataka polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 12 and the counting of votes will be done on May 15. VVPAT machines, apart from EVMs, will be deployed in Karnataka for the polls.

The date of notification is April 17 and the last date to file nominations is April 24. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 25 and the last day for withdrawal is April 27.

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year.

While Siddaramaiah-led Congress is eyeing a second term in the state, BJP wants to spread its wings to the 22nd state.