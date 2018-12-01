BJP files complaint against Congress leader Raj Babbar for violating model code of conduct

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Congress leader Raj Babbar for violating the model code of conduct, according to news agency ANI. The BJP accused Babbar of allegedly using "derogatory words" and making personal comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the commission demanding strict action in the matter, the party said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

Addressing a rally at Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday, Babbar had directed a barb at PM Modi and Shah saying "two people from Gujarat are operating a gang, which aims at killing the poor people".

In a jibe at Shah, Babbar said that one of the gangsters was the chief of a party.

In another jibe at PM Modi, the Congress leader said that the other gangster cheated the people and is currently holding an important and high position in the country.

Speaking at the rally Babbar said, "Pados mein hi Gujarat hai, waha se do log ek aesa giroh chala rahe hai jo garibon ko maarne ka kaam karta hai. Yeh jo do giroh hai sargana hai, ek party ka sargana hai, ek desh ko dhoka deke bohut uche padh par baith gaya hai (In the neighbouring state of Gujarat there are two people who are running a gang to kill the poor people. One of the gangster is the chief of a party, the other gangster cheated the people of the country and is currently occupying a high position in the country)."

Earlier on November 23, Babbar had sparked a controversy by comparing the devalued rate of the Indian rupee to PM Modi's nonagenarian mother, Heeraben.

Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief said, "He (PM Modi) used to say that the value of Indian rupee has fallen so much against the dollar that it was nearing the age of the then prime minister (Manmohan Singh). Today, the rupee's valuation has dropped so low, that it is inching closer to the age of your beloved mother."

The elections in Rajasthan will be conducted on December 7. The counting is scheduled to be held on December 11.