हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

BJP MLA and ex-State Minister Gopal Bhargav elected as leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly

The development comes on the first day of the five-day session of the newly-elected State Assembly.

BJP MLA and ex-State Minister Gopal Bhargav elected as leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly

Bhopal: BJP MLA and former State Minister Gopal Bhargava on Monday has been elected as the leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly. The development comes on the first day of the five-day session of the newly-elected State Assembly.

Congress' Kamal Nath, who had taken oath as the 18th chief minister of the state on December 17, 2018, expanded his cabinet on December 25 by inducting 28 ministers.

Distributing portfolios to his cabinet, Kamal Nath kept Public Relations, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department and Employment Department among others with himself.

The Congress returned to power in the state after a hiatus of 15 years by ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Though the Congress, with 114 seats, depends on the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, which have won two seats and one, respectively, no MLA from these two smaller parties has got a berth in the cabinet.

Tags:
Madhya PradeshMP assembly

Must Watch