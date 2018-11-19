हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Rajasthan polls, fields Yunus Khan to contest against Sachin Pilot

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.

BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Rajasthan polls, fields Yunus Khan to contest against Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. State Minister Yunus Khan will contest against Congress State chief Sachin Pilot.

The BJP fielded Transport Minister and Deedwana legislator Khan in place of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from Tonk constituency. The party considered the change in the strategy for Tonk seat after the Congress fielded Pilot from the constituency.

The BJP in its first list on November 11 had announced the name of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta as its candidate from Tonk while the Congress had declared Sachin Pilot as its candidate in its first list on November 15.

On Sunday, the BJP released the fourth list of 24 candidates while on Saturday the third list of eight candidates. The last day for filing nomination papers is Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.

