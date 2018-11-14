हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan assembly elections 2018

BJP releases second list of 31 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the second list of candidates for 31 Assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

The party has already announced the names of 131 candidates earlier.

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7. The counting will be held on December 11.

In 2013, the party under Vasundhara Raje had won a whopping 163 of the 200 assembly seats in the state.

However, in the last two decades, the state has witnessed the incumbent party losing the assembly polls.

