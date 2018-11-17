हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

BJP releases third list of 8 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its third list of eight candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

BJP releases third list of 8 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its third list of eight candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The party has so far declared 170 out of total 200 candidates for the December 7 election.

The party fielded minister Surendra Pal Singh from Karanpur. The BJP dropped six sitting MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Congress also released its second list of 32 candidates for the election on Saturday. The party fielded former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency.

The second list was released by the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik. The opposition party had declared 152 candidates in the first list on Thursday night.

Manvendra Singh, a former BJP MLA from Sheo, in September quit the saffron party to join the Congress ahead of the assembly election.

Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi, are contesting the state election.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsRajasthan assembly elections 2018RajasthanBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close