BJP releases vision document for Madhya Pradesh elections, focus on farmers

BJP releases vision document for Madhya Pradesh elections, focus on farmers

BHOPAL: Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's vision document ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The BJP has given prime focus to farmer issues in the vision document and promised 10 lakh jobs per year to the youth. "We have encapsulated a roadmap for the growth of Madhya Pradesh and the development of its people in this 'Drishti Patra'," the CM said on Saturday.

Talking about the work done by his government in the state, he said: "In our bid to usher in development, we have come up with a slew of schemes from time to time for the welfare of people from every sector and every background in Madhya Pradesh."

The BJP has also promised free scooties for meritorious students along with promising better facilities for women by creating a mega plan for them.

The BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2003, is trying to retain power amid the opposition Congress's allegations of a collapse of governance and its failure to work for agriculturists. The state witnessed wide-scale protests last year by farmers for better Minimum Support Price for their produce and other demands, forcing the government to announce a slew of measures.

"We will provide 10 lakh jobs and self employment opportunities per year for the youth of the state," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Chouhan, accompanied by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar, promised to make a provision for free education for the poor. "We have prepared a roadmap for the development of the state as well as the welfare of each section of the society," he said.

The BJP has promised measures to ensure welfare of farmers, women, backward classes and traders, besides the youth, in the state.

Elections for the 230-member assembly are scheduled to be held on November 28. The results will be declared on December 11.

