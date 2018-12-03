हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

BJP will rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if voted to power: Yogi Adityanath

Last month, BJP MLA Raja Singh claimed that the party will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar if voted to power in the state.

BJP will rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if voted to power: Yogi Adityanath

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the Telangana Assembly polls, the city of Hyderabad will be renamed Bhagyanagar. The UP Chief Minister was speaking at a rally in Hyderabad's Goshamahal constituency of poll-bound Telangana.

Last month, BJP MLA Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal assembly constituency, claimed that the party will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar if voted to power in the state.

He had said, "Earlier, Hyderabad was Bhagyanagar and in 1590 Quli Qutub Shah came to Hyderabad, he changed Bhagyanagar to Hyderabad. At that time many Hindus were attacked, many temples destroyed. We are planning to rename Hyderabad. In Telangana, BJP will win in a majority and then our first aim will be developing the state and the second objective will be renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. We will also change the names of Secunderabad and Karimnagar."

This had come barely a week after Faizabad district was renamed Ayodhya. Continuing the name changing spree, Adityanath had announced the renaming of Faizabad at the Deepotsav event on November 6.

Names of a number of Indian cities and railway stations have been changed in the recent past. Apart from renaming Faizabad as Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj saying the name holds great significance to India.

In addition, the Mughalsarai Railway Station was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction earlier this year.

The state of Telangana is going to polls on December 7 while the counting will be held on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Telangana Assembly electionsBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close