हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

BJP worked with Congress, MNF, ZPM in the past in Mizoram: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The party is working with MNF as constituents of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which is led by it and he is the convener, and also in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), said Sarma.

BJP worked with Congress, MNF, ZPM in the past in Mizoram: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the party had worked together with the ruling Congress, the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram and there was nothing to hide in those alliances. BJP and traditional rival Congress had formed a coalition in the Chakma Autonomous District Council in the state and had formed its executive committee.

"In post-poll our options are open. If we get a respectable number of seats then we have friends in Congress, MNF and ZNP our door will be open to all three political parties in their individual capacity," said Sarma.

The party is working with MNF as constituents of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which is led by it and he is the convener, and also in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), said Sarma.

About ZPM, he said BJP had forged an electoral alliance with the party earlier too in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation. "There was nothing to hide in the alliances with those parties and everything was transparent," he said adding that if there is any alliance in the post-assembly poll scenario that too would be transparent.

The propaganda by certain parties calling BJP an anti-Christian party is "baseless and lies" as is seen in the neighbouring states of Nagaland and Meghalaya, he added.

The election to the 20-member CADC on April 20 had thrown up a fractured mandate with the MNF getting eight seats, the Congress six and the BJP five. The polling for one seat was stayed by the Gauhati High Court.

The coalition formed by BJP and Congress had faced a setback after some Congress members withdrew support to the BJP-led CADC. 

Speaking on politics in the name of religion, Sarma said that there is no evidence that BJP is playing religious politics. 

"There's no evidence that BJP is playing religious politics. We talk about Indian civilisation which has nothing to do with religion but Rahul Gandhi is promoting leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Nath and CP Joshi and they are blatantly doing religious politics. These things have the support of Rahul Gandhi. Without the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi nothing happens in the party (Congress mein patta bhi nahi hilta hai). You can't simply believe that Tharoor, Nath and Joshi are issuing statements without blessings or approval of Rahul Gandhi," said Sarma.

Mizoram goes to elections on November 28. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Assembly PollsAssembly polls 2018Mizoram Assembly elections 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close