Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 while the counting will be held on December 11.

BSP releases third list of 61 candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls

Jaipur: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday released its third list of 61 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The last date for filing nominations in the state is November 19. The date of counting has been fixed on December 11.

