CEC says Rs 21.6 crore cash seized in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh so far

Overall, cash and material worth Rs 51.29 crore have been seized in the state so far, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat told reporters here Wednesday.

CEC says Rs 21.6 crore cash seized in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh so far

Bhopal: The authorities have seized Rs 21.63 crore in cash since the model code of conduct came into force in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Assembly elections will be held in the state on November 28.

"In the action taken by authorities after the announcement of election, cash of Rs 21.63 crore, gold and silver worth Rs 7.44 crore, narcotic substances worth Rs 5.61 crore, illegal liquor of Rs 10.04 crore and other material worth Rs 6.56 crore have been seized," said Rawat.

During the previous Assembly polls, Rs 19 crore in cash had been seized, he informed. Rawat also said that 1.31 lakh non-bailable warrants have been executed (to arrest anti-social elements) since the model code of conduct came into force. 

