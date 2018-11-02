हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP slams Chandrababu Naidu, says Andhra CM indulging in political tourism

The BJP on Thursday mocked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after he met several political leaders in the national capital. 

BJP slams Chandrababu Naidu, says Andhra CM indulging in political tourism
Image Courtesy: IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday mocked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after he met several political leaders in the national capital. 

The BJp took a dig and said that the Telegu Desam Party chief is indulging in "political tourism".

The BJP said that Naidu is diverting attention from his state (Andhra Pradesh) where he is facing imminent defeat in next state and parliamentary elections. 

"He comes to Delhi for political tourism and photo session," BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said here.

He claimed that as soon as Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, reaches Hyderabad all his efforts of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) for Delhi collapses.

"Today by standing with the Congress, Chandrababu has destroyed the legacy of NT Rama Rao. Whereas Rahul Gandhi is so weak that he is looking for support from anyone," he said.

Naidu on Thursday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in the national capital. He also met CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury at the Delhi airport. 

Naidu has met several opposition leaders on Saturday last and Thursday to firm up an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

This is for the first time the southern party, which was floated by N T Rama Rao in the early 80's, primarily to defeat the Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, will work with the national party.

