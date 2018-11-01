हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assembly Elections

Telangana CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi amid seat-sharing talks for Assembly polls

The meeting comes amid seat-sharing talks between the two parties for the Assembly elections.

ANI photo

New Delhi: With just a month left for Telangana to go to polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Following the meeting, the Gandhi scion said, "We had a very good meeting, the gist was that we have to defend democracy and future of the country. So we are coming together to work, all opposition forces must unite."

Speaking on the same, the TDP supremo said, "We are coming together, to save the nation. We have to forget the past, now it is a democratic compulsion to unite. All opposition needs to be one."

Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to unite the opposition parties to take on the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year.

The meeting comes amid seat-sharing talks between the two parties for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, the TDP president met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in the national capital.

Naidu 'coincidentally' also met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and briefly discussed the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together.

(With inputs from agencies)

