Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Chandrababu Naidu meets Sharad Pawar and Farooq Abdullah, says protecting future of nation

Naidu is expected to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi later in the day for alliance talks.

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of building a unified Opposition, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday claimed that all his plans are centred around protecting the nation. 

Naidu's comments came moments after his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. 

“We decided to meet in Delhi to chalk out a plan to protect the future of the nation,” he said.

Naidu is expected to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi later in the day for alliance talks ahead of December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana and 2019 national elections.

According to TDP sources, Naidu will meet Gandhi at his residence around 3:30 pm and iron out seat-sharing details. 

This is the TDP chief's second visit to New Delhi in less than a week, who aims to bring together all opposition parties on a common platform.

He earlier called on Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati on Saturday.

The TDP chief is playing the role of a "facilitator" to bring together all opposition parties to stop the BJP juggernaut in the 2019 general elections, a party leader said.

Tags:
Telangana Assembly elections 2018assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsChandrababau NaiduSharad PawarFarooq Abdullah

