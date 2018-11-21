हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Chandrababu Naidu, Sonia Gandhi not to share stage at Telangana rally: Congress

The announcement was made by state AICC in-charge RC Khuntia.

Chandrababu Naidu, Sonia Gandhi not to share stage at Telangana rally: Congress

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will not share the stage with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during her election rally on November 23 in Telangana, Congress part said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by state AICC in-charge RC Khuntia.

The announcement from the Congress party ended speculation over whether the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister would join Sonia Gandhi at her public meeting in Medchal after the two parties, along with others, forged an alliance for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

Last month, the Congress forged an alliance 'Prajakutami' (People's Alliance) with the TDP, the Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the December 7 elections.

Khuntia said that though Naidu would not join Sonia Gandhi at her rally, he would still campaign along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi at some places during the latter's visit to the state on November 28 and 29 and December 3.

"Not all but at some meetings, Naidu and Rahul Gandhi will share the stage," he said.

Khuntia said the Congress is planning to release its election manifesto on November 23. 

(With TI inputs)

assembly elections 2018Sonia GandhiN Chandrababu NaiduTDPTelangana rallyCongress

