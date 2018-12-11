Chhatisgarh Assembly elections 2018 prominent winners and losers

New Delhi: The longest serving Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh has raced ahead of his rival Karuna Shukla from the Congress party in his constituency Rajnandoangoan. However, in totality BJP trails behind Congress by a considerable margin.

Singh has been the longest serving CM in his Party, three years more than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stint as Gujarat chief minister and two years more than Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reign as the CM in Madhya Pradesh.

Karuna Shukla, on the other hand, is former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece, who might face defeat at the hands of Singh in his home turf.

Another prominent candidate Ajit Jogi of the JCC(J) is trailing behind the BJP's Archana Porte in the Marwahi constituency.

This year, the state, which has been dominated by BJP and Congress so far, witnessed a coalition among Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Communist Party of India (CPI), adding another dimension to the electoral politics.