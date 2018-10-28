हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: Congress releases another list of 17 candidates

Congress on Sunday released a list of 17 more candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018. 

The candidates are Gulaab Singh Kamro, Smt. Ambika Singh Dev, Chintamani Maharaj, Dr Preetam Ram, Purushottam Kanwar, Mohir Kerketta, Dr Rashmi Singh, Rajendra Kumar Sahu, Motilal Devangan, Gorelal Berman, Kismat Lal Nand, Dwarikadheesh Yadav, Vinod Chandrakar, Chandradev Prasad Rai, Janak Ram Verma, Smt. Lakshmi Dhruv and Ms. Anila Ravindra Bhendia.

Name of the constituencies are for which the Congress released the candidate lists are - Bharatpur-Sonhat, Baikunthpur, Samri, Lundra, Katghora, Pali-Tanakhar, Takhatpur, Beltara, Jangir-Champa, Pamgarh, Saraipali, Khallari, Mahasamund, Bilaigarh, Baloda bazar, Sihawa, Dondi Lohara.

 

 

Congress had earlier on Saturday released another list of 37 candidates

According to a party statement, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Patan assembly constituency. Baghel was embroiled in an alleged sex CD scandal involving a state minister.

TS Singh Deo, the Congress Legislature Party leader, will contest from Ambikapur, while former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant will contest from Sakti.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP, which has been governing the state since 2003, from power this time.

Assembly election in the state will be held in two phases. 

A total of 18 assembly seats in the Naxalism-hit areas will go to polls in the first phase of polling on November 12. The second phase of polling for the remaining seats 72 will be held on November 20 and results will be out on December 11.

The terms of Chhattisgarh will end on January 5, 2019.

